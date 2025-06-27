Left Menu

Urgent Call to Save Andhra Pradesh Mango Farmers

Maddila Gurumoorthy, YSRCP leader, appeals to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for support to mango farmers in Andhra Pradesh who are hit hard by plummeting prices and closed processing units. Proposed solutions include MSP-based procurement and the establishment of a National Mango Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:38 IST
Urgent Call to Save Andhra Pradesh Mango Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader Maddila Gurumoorthy issued an urgent appeal to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday, asking for intervention to assist mango farmers in Andhra Pradesh. The farmers face critical challenges due to drastically falling prices and the shutdown of processing units.

In his letter, Gurumoorthy highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is home to over 12.35 lakh acres of mango cultivation, constituting 16.5% of India's total mango cultivation area. Despite this, the state's mango production remains disproportionately low.

Farmers are being compelled to sell Thothapuri mangoes at a meager Rs 1 to Rs 4 per kg, significantly below the Minimum Support Price of Rs 12. Gurumoorthy emphasized the need for measures such as MSP-based procurement, the establishment of a National Mango Board, and a dedicated research station in Tirupati, aligning with the government's aims to boost agricultural incomes and exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025