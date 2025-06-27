Urgent Call to Save Andhra Pradesh Mango Farmers

YSRCP leader Maddila Gurumoorthy issued an urgent appeal to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday, asking for intervention to assist mango farmers in Andhra Pradesh. The farmers face critical challenges due to drastically falling prices and the shutdown of processing units.

In his letter, Gurumoorthy highlighted that Andhra Pradesh is home to over 12.35 lakh acres of mango cultivation, constituting 16.5% of India's total mango cultivation area. Despite this, the state's mango production remains disproportionately low.

Farmers are being compelled to sell Thothapuri mangoes at a meager Rs 1 to Rs 4 per kg, significantly below the Minimum Support Price of Rs 12. Gurumoorthy emphasized the need for measures such as MSP-based procurement, the establishment of a National Mango Board, and a dedicated research station in Tirupati, aligning with the government's aims to boost agricultural incomes and exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)