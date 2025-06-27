Debating Constitutional Amendments: Revisiting 'Socialism' and 'Secularism'

Shiv Sena executive Shaina NC has expressed support for RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's proposal to revisit amendments made to the Indian Constitution during the 1975 Emergency. She argues that the inclusion of terms like 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Constitution's Preamble are outdated and unnecessary in contemporary India.

Hosabale, speaking at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre's event, commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Emergency by highlighting what he viewed as an egregious power misuse. At this event, organized by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, he criticized the forced insertion of 'Socialism' and 'Secularism' during the Emergency period.

Hosabale emphasized that the Emergency was an attempt to undermine civil liberties, imprisoning millions and suppressing the press. He stated those responsible have not apologized for trampling democratic values, suggesting an apology, if not personally, then on behalf of their predecessors is due.