Left Menu

Unraveling a Tragedy: Indians in Russia's Army

Jagdeep Kumar from Punjab claims that 10 Indians have died after being recruited into the Russian Army. He believes four are missing and urges action from Indian officials. Amidst recruitment issues, Balbir Singh Seechewal appeals for governmental intervention, highlighting the plight of Indian youths trapped in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 28-12-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 23:38 IST
Unraveling a Tragedy: Indians in Russia's Army
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Punjab, Jagdeep Kumar, has made startling claims that 10 Indians, enlisted in the Russian Army, have died in conflict. The Indians, he says, include three from Punjab and seven from Uttar Pradesh and Jammu, though official confirmation is still pending.

Traveling to Russia to search for his brother, Kumar provided documents to Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, alleging their deaths and that four Indians remain missing. India had already called for an end to the recruitment of its nationals by Russia, a demand renewed by Seechewal amid ongoing recruitment concerns.

Highlighting the struggles faced due to language barriers, Kumar detailed his extensive efforts to uncover the fate of the Indians during trips to Russia. He praised Seechewal's aid in returning some youths and urged action against deceptive recruitment practices that had lured many young Indians under false pretenses.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

Tragedy in Suriname: Knife Attack Devastates Community

 Suriname
2
Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

Five Arrested for Reckless Car Stunt Video in Delhi

 India
3
Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

Magnus Carlsen Clinches Sixth World Rapid Chess Title

 Global
4
Kyrgios Edges Sabalenka in Electrifying 'Battle of the Sexes'

Kyrgios Edges Sabalenka in Electrifying 'Battle of the Sexes'

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025