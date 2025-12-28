Unraveling a Tragedy: Indians in Russia's Army
Jagdeep Kumar from Punjab claims that 10 Indians have died after being recruited into the Russian Army. He believes four are missing and urges action from Indian officials. Amidst recruitment issues, Balbir Singh Seechewal appeals for governmental intervention, highlighting the plight of Indian youths trapped in Russia.
A man from Punjab, Jagdeep Kumar, has made startling claims that 10 Indians, enlisted in the Russian Army, have died in conflict. The Indians, he says, include three from Punjab and seven from Uttar Pradesh and Jammu, though official confirmation is still pending.
Traveling to Russia to search for his brother, Kumar provided documents to Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal, alleging their deaths and that four Indians remain missing. India had already called for an end to the recruitment of its nationals by Russia, a demand renewed by Seechewal amid ongoing recruitment concerns.
Highlighting the struggles faced due to language barriers, Kumar detailed his extensive efforts to uncover the fate of the Indians during trips to Russia. He praised Seechewal's aid in returning some youths and urged action against deceptive recruitment practices that had lured many young Indians under false pretenses.
