Kerala's Zumba Initiative Faces Backlash from Muslim Groups

In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, the introduction of Zumba dance sessions in schools has sparked opposition from Muslim groups. They argue the initiative encourages indecent intermingling and attire, contrary to cultural values. The sessions are part of an anti-drug campaign to manage student stress through physical activity.

Opposition gained traction when TK Ashraf, an educator and Wisdom Islamic Organisation official, publicly denounced the program on social media, pledging non-participation for himself and his son. Later, notable religious leader Nassar Faizy Koodathai echoed this sentiment, deeming the Zumba classes inappropriate and a rights violation.

Despite the criticism, the state's education department maintains that the classes are optional, introduced to enhance students' mental and physical health. Officials emphasize the program is not obligatory and dismiss claims that it undermines moral standards, focusing instead on its benefits in reducing academic stress and drug use.