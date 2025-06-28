Left Menu

Honoring Visionary Leadership: Remembering Former PM PV Narasimha Rao

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tributes to PV Narasimha Rao, lauding his role in India's economic liberalisation. Rao, India’s ninth Prime Minister, was a transformative leader who dismantled the License Raj, driving national development. Posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna in 2024, Rao’s legacy continues to inspire.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has paid a heartfelt tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. In an online post, the BJP leader praised Rao's pivotal contributions in steering India towards economic liberalisation, marking a transformative chapter in the nation's economic and political history.

"Heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister, the late P.V. Narasimha Rao Ji, whose visionary leadership led India to historic economic reform," said CM Dhami. Notably, Rao was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna by President Droupadi Murmu in 2024, underscoring his lasting impact on national development.

PV Narasimha Rao, born June 28, 1921, in Telangana, was an influential leader holding vital government roles, including as India's ninth Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996. His tenure is marked by significant economic reforms, most famously the dismantling of the License Raj, which redefined India's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

