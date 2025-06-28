Left Menu

Landslides Stall Pilgrims as Search Operations in Rudraprayag Continue

Passenger movement in Rudraprayag district was disrupted by large boulders blocking roads amid persistent rain. Pilgrims en route to Kedarnath were halted for safety, with roads gradually cleared for their passage. Meanwhile, rescue efforts continue after a bus accident resulted in four fatalities, with one victim recovered near Srinagar dam.

Visuals from Sonprayag area in Uttarkhand's Rudryaprayag district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Passenger movement in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district came to a standstill due to large boulders and debris blocking roads near the Hanuman Barrier area. The district administration is actively working to clear the obstruction, with the Rudraprayag police indicating that passengers will be allowed to continue to Gaurikund once the roads are open again.

Efforts are underway, with the help of JCB machines, to remove debris from the blocked roads. Continuous rainfall on Friday caused this setback by displacing boulders onto key routes leading to Kedarnath, a vital pilgrimage site. As a precaution, Kedarnath Dham Yatra pilgrims have been halted at Sonprayag and Gaurikund to ensure safety.

After the roads are cleared, and following administrative controls, the pilgrims were allowed to proceed cautiously. In addition, authorities continue the search and rescue operation on the Alaknanda River following a tragic bus accident on Thursday, which has claimed four lives, with one body recovered near the Srinagar dam in Pauri Garhwal.

