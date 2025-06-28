Left Menu

BJP Leader Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Amid Outrage Over Kolkata Gangrape Case

BJP's Dilip Ghosh criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her inaction on crimes against women following a shocking gangrape in Kolkata. He also condemned remarks by TMC's Kalyan Banerjee. The incident spotlights ongoing tensions over political responses to crime and constitutional debates in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 10:27 IST
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh has criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly failing to prevent crimes against women, particularly following a recent gangrape incident in Kolkata. Ghosh claims that such incidents are increasing and women are living in fear.

In a related development, Ghosh expressed disapproval of TMC's Kalyan Banerjee's controversial comments on rape. Ghosh called for accountability and criticized Kalyan Banerjee, emphasizing the role of leaders in encouraging protests against such crimes.

The case involving a female student who was allegedly gang-raped inside a law college in Kolkata led to the arrest of three individuals within 24 hours. Meanwhile, Ghosh supported RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale's views on the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, sparking yet another debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

