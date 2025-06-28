Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Visits Jammu: Addressing Grievances and Reviewing Progress

A parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Brij Lal visited Jammu to address public grievances and assess project progress. The team plans to visit Vaishno Devi and holds meetings with officials to enhance facilities. The panel also discusses Operation Sindoor, highlighting its global approval and strategic success.

BJP MP Brij Lal (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personal Public Grievances, Law and Justice, headed by BJP MP Brij Lal, arrived in Jammu on Saturday. The visit aims to address public grievances and assess progress on various projects. This delegation is set on understanding challenges faced by locals and proposing viable solutions.

The MPs are scheduled to visit the Vaishno Devi shrine, scrutinizing challenges facing pilgrims and discussing facility enhancements. Meetings in Srinagar will further the review of ongoing government and public sector initiatives. 'A number of Parliamentarians have joined, focusing on queries from devotees and operational improvements,' Brij Lal remarked.

Additionally, Brij Lal highlighted Operation Sindoor, an Indian military strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan. The operation was in retaliation for the Pulwama attack that claimed 26 lives and has since gained international acclaim for its precision and impact. 'We informed international audiences about the operation's necessity and success,' Lal shared.

