Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Revitalized: A Triumph of Industrial Resurgence

In a significant development, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, a pride of Andhra Pradesh, has resumed full-scale production with its Blast Furnace-3 back in operation. The furnace, aptly named 'Annapurna' to symbolize abundance and prosperity, marks a triumphant return to form for the industrial giant.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed his satisfaction over the plant's revival, attributing its success to the "double engine" governance model. Now operating all three blast furnaces, the plant has ramped up its production capacity to over 20,000 tons of steel daily, a feat lauded for showcasing India's manufacturing resilience.

The minister extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu for their leadership. The revival comes on the heels of a ₹11,440 crore financial package aimed at bolstering the plant's operations, underscoring the NDA government's commitment to strengthening Vizag's industrial backbone.