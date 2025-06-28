Global Devotion: Rath Yatra in Puri Unites Thousands

Devotees from across the globe converged in Puri on Saturday for the second day of the Jagannath Rath Yatra festival, a revered event featuring the ceremonial chariot pulling. A West African devotee expressed her excitement at witnessing the spectacle for the first time and hoped to participate further by pulling Lord Jagannath's chariot.

Meanwhile, another devotee, Gorangi, who has resided in India for two decades, attributed her participation to the mercy of Lord Jagannath. She described the festival's uniqueness, as Lord Jagannath emerges from the temple to bestow blessings upon his followers.

Sudhanshu Sarangi, Odisha Fire Services Department DG, acknowledged the growing annual attendance, noting the challenges faced when devotees attempt to touch the chariot ropes. Despite the difficulties, he assured that the event proceeded smoothly, emphasizing the importance of physical strength in moving the chariots. The festival continued with spiritual fervor, drawing attention from spiritual leaders, including Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, who also praised the event's celestial significance.