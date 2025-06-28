NDRF Recovers Body Amidst Himachal Pradesh Flood Havoc
The National Disaster Response Force retrieved one of three missing individuals in flood-hit Sainj Valley, Himachal Pradesh. With further adverse weather expected, authorities have issued warnings. Recent cloudbursts and flash floods have resulted in five fatalities, widespread damage, and ongoing search operations in affected regions.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully recovered a body from the flood-stricken Raila Bihal area in Sainj Valley, Himachal Pradesh. The individual was one of three previously reported missing due to the devastating floods. The police have taken custody of the body for a post-mortem examination.
A spokesperson for the NDRF confirmed the recovery of the body from flood-affected Raila Bihal, while simultaneously, efforts continue for those still unaccounted for after intense weather conditions struck the region on June 26. At least five fatalities have been reported following a series of cloudbursts and raging waters in Kullu and Kangra districts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts continued heavy rainfall until July 1 across Himachal Pradesh, with an orange alert in effect for June 29 due to anticipated severe precipitation and potential flash floods. Locals and tourists have been advised against staying near rivers as authorities strive to mitigate the dangers posed by the extreme weather.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Monsoon Havoc: Flash Floods and Cloudbursts Devastate Northern India
Race Against Time: Search for Victims of Himachal Cloudbursts and Floods
Himalayan Havoc: Flash Floods and Cloudbursts Devastate Himachal Pradesh
Catastrophic Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods in Dharamshala: Death Toll Rises Amid Intense Rescue Efforts
Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods: Kullu District in Turmoil