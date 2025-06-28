NDRF Recovers Body Amidst Himachal Pradesh Flood Havoc

On Saturday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully recovered a body from the flood-stricken Raila Bihal area in Sainj Valley, Himachal Pradesh. The individual was one of three previously reported missing due to the devastating floods. The police have taken custody of the body for a post-mortem examination.

A spokesperson for the NDRF confirmed the recovery of the body from flood-affected Raila Bihal, while simultaneously, efforts continue for those still unaccounted for after intense weather conditions struck the region on June 26. At least five fatalities have been reported following a series of cloudbursts and raging waters in Kullu and Kangra districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts continued heavy rainfall until July 1 across Himachal Pradesh, with an orange alert in effect for June 29 due to anticipated severe precipitation and potential flash floods. Locals and tourists have been advised against staying near rivers as authorities strive to mitigate the dangers posed by the extreme weather.

