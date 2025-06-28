Left Menu

Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: A Mother's Plea for Justice

A 19-year-old, Yash, died after being stabbed in Delhi's Shahdara. Police arrested three suspects, including Amaan and a minor. Yash's mother claims a conspiracy, demanding a deeper investigation. Local MLA Anil Goyal calls for action against organized crime. Security has been intensified in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:08 IST
Tragic Stabbing in Delhi: A Mother's Plea for Justice
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A teenager, identified as 19-year-old Yash, was fatally stabbed in the Rani Garden area of Delhi's Shahdara on June 27, officials revealed. Subsequently, Delhi Police detained three suspects in relation to the case: Amaan, Lucky, and a minor.

The deadly altercation occurred following a minor dispute between Yash and Amaan near Ambedkar Park. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Gautam, Yash was attacked in the lower back during the confrontation while he was trying to pick up his cousin, Aman Sharma. Sadly, Yash's life could not be saved, and he was pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital.

In a wrenching plea, Yash's mother, Rakhi, asserted that her son's death was a planned act, urging for an exhaustive investigation. She criticized the police and expressed concerns for her family's safety, prompting authorities to beef up security measures in the vicinity. Meanwhile, area MLA Anil Goyal gauged the incident as an organized crime, urging law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks involved. Investigations continue as police gather statements from witnesses. (ANI)

