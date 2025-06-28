Smart Energy, Safe Nation: India Observes Electrical Safety Day 2025

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and BSES discoms celebrated Electrical Safety Day 2025 in New Delhi on June 26. Launching the theme 'Smart Energy, Safe Nation', the event underscored the urgency of integrating safety protocols across India's modernizing energy landscape.

Inaugurated by Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power, alongside other key officials, this year's event highlighted robust safety measures essential for India's rapid energy transition. Over 300 delegates attended, with many joining virtually, illustrating a broad commitment to the cause.

The release of the Electrical Safety Handbook and the unveiling of the 'Suraksha Shakti' mascot aimed to popularize safety culture. Through technical presentations, live acts, and the introduction of safety campaigns, the event reinforced the notion that safety and innovation must go hand-in-hand in India's energy future.