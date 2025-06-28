Left Menu

Smart Energy, Safe Nation: India Observes Electrical Safety Day 2025

India's Electrical Safety Day 2025, themed 'Smart Energy, Safe Nation', was marked with various events in New Delhi on June 26. The initiative, hosted by the Central Electricity Authority and BSES, seeks to foster a culture of electrical safety amidst the country's transition to cleaner and smarter energy systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:47 IST
Smart Energy, Safe Nation: India Observes Electrical Safety Day 2025
MoS Shripad Yesso Naik at Electrical Safety Day celebrations (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and BSES discoms celebrated Electrical Safety Day 2025 in New Delhi on June 26. Launching the theme 'Smart Energy, Safe Nation', the event underscored the urgency of integrating safety protocols across India's modernizing energy landscape.

Inaugurated by Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power, alongside other key officials, this year's event highlighted robust safety measures essential for India's rapid energy transition. Over 300 delegates attended, with many joining virtually, illustrating a broad commitment to the cause.

The release of the Electrical Safety Handbook and the unveiling of the 'Suraksha Shakti' mascot aimed to popularize safety culture. Through technical presentations, live acts, and the introduction of safety campaigns, the event reinforced the notion that safety and innovation must go hand-in-hand in India's energy future.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025