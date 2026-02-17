Acid Attack Unveils Dark Side of Social Media Obsession in Ludhiana

An acid attack in Ludhiana has sparked outrage after a 40-year-old woman was left with severe facial burns. The incident, which occurred in Dugri Colony, involved an aspiring social media influencer who has since been arrested for the attack.

The suspect, identified as Paan Singh from Zirakpur's Baltana village, reportedly attacked the victim due to possessive behavior and disputes over her social media presence. Singh allegedly encouraged the victim to share content online but later became controlling and obsessive.

Police are investigating Singh's online activities. The victim, a mother of three, is undergoing treatment in Chandigarh. The case has highlighted issues of online behavior and control, with police emphasizing the serious legal implications of such acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)