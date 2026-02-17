Left Menu

Acid Attack Unveils Dark Side of Social Media Obsession in Ludhiana

In Ludhiana, a 40-year-old woman was attacked with acid by her live-in partner, Paan Singh, after disputes over her social media activity. Singh, an aspiring influencer, became possessive and controlling, leading to the attack. She suffered severe burns and is receiving medical treatment.

Updated: 17-02-2026 21:13 IST
An acid attack in Ludhiana has sparked outrage after a 40-year-old woman was left with severe facial burns. The incident, which occurred in Dugri Colony, involved an aspiring social media influencer who has since been arrested for the attack.

The suspect, identified as Paan Singh from Zirakpur's Baltana village, reportedly attacked the victim due to possessive behavior and disputes over her social media presence. Singh allegedly encouraged the victim to share content online but later became controlling and obsessive.

Police are investigating Singh's online activities. The victim, a mother of three, is undergoing treatment in Chandigarh. The case has highlighted issues of online behavior and control, with police emphasizing the serious legal implications of such acts.

