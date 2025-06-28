Outcry Over Safety in West Bengal Schools: Government's Law and Order Under Scrutiny

In a scathing critique, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar denounced the state government following a spate of crimes in educational institutions, including the disturbing RG Kar Medical College rape case. Majumdar asserted that the government forfeited its right to govern if it could not provide a secure environment for students.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar decried the incidents, branding them a 'pathetic failure' of the state's law enforcement. He insisted that accountability is essential, questioning the government's capacity to maintain order, and suggesting their tenure is untenable without addressing student safety concerns.

On the state government's defense, Majumdar pointed out, "You say police can't be everywhere... It must be accepted that the government can't maintain safety, thus has no right to remain in office." His comments follow Kolkata Police's arrest of individuals linked to a gang-rape at South Calcutta Law College, a case emblematic of broader safety issues in schools.

The police took swift action, arresting several accused suspects, including former students and staff, indicting them under relevant legal statutes. The National Commission for Women also stepped in, urging a thorough and prompt investigation. Meanwhile, this security lapse has ignited a political firestorm between the ruling TMC and opposition BJP, intensifying the debate over public safety in West Bengal's educational settings.