Uttarakhand's Energy Advances: A Beacon of Sustainable Innovation Under Modi's Leadership

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the state's growth in the energy sector, thanks to PM Narendra Modi's leadership. At the 'All India Oil Sector Meet', Dhami highlighted the synergy between economy, ecology, and technology, and praised PV Narasimha Rao's economic reforms commemorating his legacy on his birth anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:24 IST
Uttarakhand's Energy Advances: A Beacon of Sustainable Innovation Under Modi's Leadership
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At the 'All India Oil Sector Meet', Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the state's significant advancements in the energy sector, primarily under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dhami emphasized the crucial role of harmonizing economy, ecology, and technology to propel India to global leadership in the oil and gas domain. Experts nationwide converged on the event, providing a platform to deliberate on challenges and prospects within the sector.

Citing ongoing research initiatives and partnerships in natural gas, Dhami emphasized the state's dedication to innovation and international collaboration. Highlighting PM Modi's efforts, he stated that robust projects reflect the proactive steps being taken, and envisioned a future where India is recognized as a formidable force in natural gas energy.

In a move towards sustainability, Uttarakhand has adopted the Gross Environmental Product (GEP) metric and inaugurated eco-friendly initiatives worth Rs 190 crore in Dehradun, which include an electric vehicle charging station and an automated parking system. Meanwhile, Dhami paid tribute to former PM PV Narasimha Rao, crediting his visionary leadership in India's economic liberalization, which continues to inspire contemporary policy makers.

