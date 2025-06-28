Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Engages in History and Agriculture at Weekend Events

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta played a pivotal role in a mock Parliament program organized by the BJP Mahila Morcha, focusing on the historical Emergency period. Gupta stressed the importance of understanding this significant chapter of India's past, describing the events of June 25, 1975, which saw the nation transformed into a 'jail' with democracy suppressed and thousands incarcerated.

Addressing the attendees, Gupta underscored the educational value of the discussion for the women of Delhi and emphasized the necessity of national unity to avert similar crises. 'We must unite as a nation to ensure such a dark chapter never unfolds again,' she stated, reflecting on the day's lessons.

Meanwhile, Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 34th Mango Festival at Tyagraj Stadium, a vibrant event attended by farmers, agricultural experts, and mango producers. Gupta celebrated India's agricultural diversity, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vocal for Local.' She invited residents to explore the diverse range of mangoes showcased, commending the efforts of her department and collaborators who facilitated this fruitful cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)