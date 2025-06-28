Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Engages in History and Agriculture at Weekend Events

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta engaged in a mock parliament focusing on the Emergency, emphasizing unity to prevent future crises. She also inaugurated the 34th Mango Festival, highlighting the 'Vocal for Local' initiative and celebrating agricultural diversity. The events aimed to educate Delhiites and support local farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:50 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Engages in History and Agriculture at Weekend Events
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta played a pivotal role in a mock Parliament program organized by the BJP Mahila Morcha, focusing on the historical Emergency period. Gupta stressed the importance of understanding this significant chapter of India's past, describing the events of June 25, 1975, which saw the nation transformed into a 'jail' with democracy suppressed and thousands incarcerated.

Addressing the attendees, Gupta underscored the educational value of the discussion for the women of Delhi and emphasized the necessity of national unity to avert similar crises. 'We must unite as a nation to ensure such a dark chapter never unfolds again,' she stated, reflecting on the day's lessons.

Meanwhile, Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 34th Mango Festival at Tyagraj Stadium, a vibrant event attended by farmers, agricultural experts, and mango producers. Gupta celebrated India's agricultural diversity, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vocal for Local.' She invited residents to explore the diverse range of mangoes showcased, commending the efforts of her department and collaborators who facilitated this fruitful cultural exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025