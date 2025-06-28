Brinda Karat Blasts TMC Over Law Campus Gang-Rape in Kolkata
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat criticizes the TMC government for fostering an environment of impunity after a law student is allegedly gang-raped on campus in Kolkata. She accuses the administration of protecting perpetrators and emphasizes the urgent need for law and order reforms in West Bengal.
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has issued a strong condemnation of West Bengal's ruling TMC government following an alleged gang-rape of a law student in Kolkata. Karat blamed the administration for perpetuating a 'culture of impunity' for such crimes within educational institutions.
Addressing the media, Karat highlighted concerns over the alleged involvement of a known TMC student leader in the crime, accusing the administration of shielding individuals who propagate a 'rape culture.' She referenced previous incidents to underscore a perceived pattern of negligence by the government.
Amid heightened political tensions, Kolkata Police have arrested a security guard from the South Calcutta Law College. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has called for an expedited investigation, demanding accountability from authorities to ensure justice for the victim.
