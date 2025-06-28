Left Menu

Brinda Karat Blasts TMC Over Law Campus Gang-Rape in Kolkata

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat criticizes the TMC government for fostering an environment of impunity after a law student is allegedly gang-raped on campus in Kolkata. She accuses the administration of protecting perpetrators and emphasizes the urgent need for law and order reforms in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:57 IST
Brinda Karat Blasts TMC Over Law Campus Gang-Rape in Kolkata
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has issued a strong condemnation of West Bengal's ruling TMC government following an alleged gang-rape of a law student in Kolkata. Karat blamed the administration for perpetuating a 'culture of impunity' for such crimes within educational institutions.

Addressing the media, Karat highlighted concerns over the alleged involvement of a known TMC student leader in the crime, accusing the administration of shielding individuals who propagate a 'rape culture.' She referenced previous incidents to underscore a perceived pattern of negligence by the government.

Amid heightened political tensions, Kolkata Police have arrested a security guard from the South Calcutta Law College. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has called for an expedited investigation, demanding accountability from authorities to ensure justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025