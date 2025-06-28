Delhi Police Nabs Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals in Major Operation

In a significant enforcement operation, the Foreigners Cell of the North-West District Police in Delhi apprehended 18 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally, including five individuals identifying as transgender. The operation took place in Ashok Vihar, a strategic area extensively searched by the authorities.

During the crackdown, the police meticulously screened approximately 100 jhuggis and 150 lanes, ensuring each area was thoroughly inspected. The law enforcement team discovered that these individuals had been using the banned IMO app on seven smartphones to maintain contact with family back in Bangladesh.

The operation uncovered 13 Bangladeshi nationals, including 10 adults and three children, residing without the necessary legal documentation. The transgenders were found presenting as women using a range of disguises, raising concerns about the misuse of transgender identity to evade lawful procedures. In total, the apprehended individuals now face further investigation under immigration violations.

