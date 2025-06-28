Left Menu

India's Immunization Success: A Model in Child Health

India's ambitious vaccination program has significantly reduced zero-dose children, gaining global recognition. The Universal Immunization Programme has expanded to cover 12 diseases, contributing to a drastic decline in child and maternal mortality rates. Leveraging tech and community efforts, India aspires to eliminate measles and rubella by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 16:20 IST
India's Immunization Success: A Model in Child Health
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has made substantial strides in its vaccination endeavors, achieving a notable reduction in zero-dose children from 0.11% in 2023 to 0.06% in 2024, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's comprehensive immunization efforts have become a global benchmark, with the UN Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation recognizing India's accomplishments in its 2024 report.

The Ministry highlighted how intensified vaccination campaigns have significantly lowered mortality rates due to various diseases among children. Acknowledging India's efforts, the Measles and Rubella Partnership honored the nation with the prestigious Measles and Rubella Champion Award this year for its unwavering commitment to child health.

India's Universal Immunisation Programme, crucially expanded to include six new vaccines since 2014, now covers 12 illnesses. Efforts such as the Mission Indradhanush, Zero Dose Implementation Plan, and Pulse Polio Campaigns have been vital in ensuring widespread vaccine coverage, especially in underserved and hard-to-reach areas. The nation's initiatives are further bolstered by digital tracking and extensive grassroots awareness campaigns, paving the way towards the ambitious goal of measles and rubella elimination by 2025.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025