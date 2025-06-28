India's Immunization Success: A Model in Child Health

India has made substantial strides in its vaccination endeavors, achieving a notable reduction in zero-dose children from 0.11% in 2023 to 0.06% in 2024, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country's comprehensive immunization efforts have become a global benchmark, with the UN Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation recognizing India's accomplishments in its 2024 report.

The Ministry highlighted how intensified vaccination campaigns have significantly lowered mortality rates due to various diseases among children. Acknowledging India's efforts, the Measles and Rubella Partnership honored the nation with the prestigious Measles and Rubella Champion Award this year for its unwavering commitment to child health.

India's Universal Immunisation Programme, crucially expanded to include six new vaccines since 2014, now covers 12 illnesses. Efforts such as the Mission Indradhanush, Zero Dose Implementation Plan, and Pulse Polio Campaigns have been vital in ensuring widespread vaccine coverage, especially in underserved and hard-to-reach areas. The nation's initiatives are further bolstered by digital tracking and extensive grassroots awareness campaigns, paving the way towards the ambitious goal of measles and rubella elimination by 2025.