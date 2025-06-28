Protests Erupt Over Alleged Gangrape, TMC Faces Intense Backlash
The Congress party in West Bengal protested over the alleged gangrape of a law student in Kolkata, urging action against the ruling TMC. With rising political tensions, the BJP demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation, as local police arrested several suspects linked to the case for investigation.
The West Bengal Congress staged a protest in Durgapur on Saturday, highlighting the alleged gangrape of a law student in Kolkata. Demonstrators carried party flags and held a sit-in, prompting police intervention to alleviate traffic disruptions.
A protester expressed disillusionment with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, noting the people's trust in her leadership for women's safety. The TMC government, under Banerjee, faces increased pressure from opposition parties, including the BJP, which has called for her resignation.
In a press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra urged Banerjee to resign instead of providing clarification. Concurrently, Kolkata Police made a significant arrest, detaining the South Calcutta Law College's guard amid ongoing investigations. Three individuals related to the college have also been apprehended in connection to the case, awaiting court proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
