Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates for Tribal-Friendly Policies in Forest Department

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the state's forest department to ensure their actions do not harm tribal communities. He emphasized fulfilling government schemes with sensitivity and urged officials to prioritize public interest works to uplift all socio-economic classes.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has issued a directive to the forest department, emphasizing that their operations should not negatively impact the state's tribal communities. During an interaction with ANI, CM Yadav highlighted specific incidents involving the Forest Department's activities in Kheoni Sanctuary and other tribal regions, noting the importance of sensitivity during the rainy season.

Yadav stressed that the government aims to uphold the welfare of economically disadvantaged populations, including Scheduled Castes and Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and the general populace. He reiterated the need for establishing a system that ensures government schemes are implemented while maintaining a compassionate approach.

The Chief Minister called on Minister Vijay Shah to visit affected areas and assist tribal communities. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Yadav envisions the state becoming a leading force, echoing the government's commitment to development and prosperity for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

