Empowering Transgender Voices: Karnataka's Landmark Survey Initiative

Karnataka is conducting a statewide survey of transgender individuals to implement the 2017 Karnataka State Policy on Transgenders. This initiative, spearheaded by Mahesh Babu of KSWDC, aims to better understand the community’s needs and ensure comprehensive public policy for their welfare. The project is a significant stride towards gender inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:00 IST
A comprehensive survey of transgender individuals is underway across Karnataka, as announced by Mahesh Babu, Managing Director of the Karnataka State Women's Development Corporation (KSWDC). This initiative is designed to support the implementation of the 2017 State Policy on Transgenders, aiming to address critical needs of the community.

Speaking at the Rainbow Habba 2025 event organized by the LGBTQ rights group Sangama in Bengaluru, Babu highlighted that the survey seeks demographic and socio-economic data to facilitate better governmental resource allocation for the transgender community's welfare. This effort signifies a pivotal step towards inclusive public policymaking.

The survey, which piloted in Vijayapura and Mysuru, includes all transgender categories and aims for holistic development, reflecting on the significance of the Stonewall Riots anniversary. Participants emphasized the ongoing fight for equal rights, acknowledging the historical and cultural context of their struggles for recognition and inclusion.

