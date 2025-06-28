Gujarat's Educational Push: CM Patel's Border Village Stay Inspires School Enrollment

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has embarked on a unique initiative under the Shala Praveshotsav - Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav by staying overnight in remote border villages to promote school enrollment. This effort not only underscored educational importance but also fostered community dialogue through traditional 'khatla baithaks' with villagers.

Illustrating the success of previous initiatives, Patel's visits to border-adjacent villages in Narmada and Dang districts included interactive meetings to understand local developmental needs. On the third day of the 2025 edition, the CM aided in enrolling children at Kuran village near the India-Pakistan border, embracing the region's developmental spirit.

Before the 2025 Shala Praveshotsav launch in Kuran, CM Patel engaged with villagers, lauding their cooperation during Operation Sindoor. Highlighting developments like the Renewable Energy Park and the Rann Utsav in Kutch, he assured villagers of government support for local development needs, ensuring educational strides across the district.

