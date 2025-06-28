Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh BJP Set to Announce New State Party Chief on July 1

The BJP in Andhra Pradesh is preparing to announce its new state party chief on July 1. The election notification will be issued on June 29, with nominations the following day. The party emphasizes its commitment to democratic principles and transparent procedures during its internal elections.

Andhra Pradesh BJP election officer Paka Venkata Satyanarayana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh is poised to reveal its new state party chief on July 1, according to the party's election officer, Venkata Satyanarayana, MP. This announcement follows the issuance of the election notification scheduled for June 29.

On June 30, candidates will have a window from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to file their nominations. Any withdrawals can be processed from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the same day. Satyanarayana emphasized the party's adherence to democratic values and procedural transparency as outlined in the party's constitution.

Highlighting the BJP's dedication to these principles, Satyanarayana noted that the party strictly follows directions from the Election Commission. The current state BJP president, Daggubati Purandeswari, represents Rajahmundry in parliament. This election is part of the broader organizational elections within the BJP, aligning with its role in the ruling coalition in Andhra Pradesh.

