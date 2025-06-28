Monsoon Fury in Himachal Pradesh: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Ravaged

The monsoon season has turned deadly in Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the loss of 34 human lives and extensive damage estimated at Rs 7,119.27 lakh, as per a report from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). The period between June 20 and June 28, 2025, saw rain-related incidents causing injuries to 74 individuals and the deaths of 136 animals across the state.

According to the disaster management authority, 38 houses suffered complete destruction while 136 were partially damaged. Damage to public infrastructure, including roads, water supply, and power lines, amounts to Rs 3,856.56 lakh, with private property losses, including homes and livestock shelters, at Rs 3,076.03 lakh. Kangra district reported the highest fatalities with 12 deaths due to flash floods, landslides, and electrocution. Other districts including Chamba, Bilaspur, Una, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla also reported casualties.

Property losses were most severe in Una and Solan districts for private structures, while Kullu faced significant destruction of agricultural land and power infrastructure. Among the causes of fatalities this monsoon, flash floods led with seven deaths, followed by drowning, electrocution, and other accidental causes. No deaths from cloudbursts, lightning, or fire have been reported so far this season. The SEOC highlighted the extensive damage to infrastructure under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag, and Power sectors. As the monsoon continues, the Himachal Pradesh government has mobilized emergency services and expedited restoration and relief efforts, while urging residents to exercise caution in vulnerable areas.

