Uttarakhand CM Spotlights Energy Innovations and New Children's Book

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a new book titled 'Swasthya Ke Prahari' by children's author Lalit Shaurya, aiming to raise public health awareness through storytelling. This initiative, he announced on Saturday, seeks to creatively present varied diseases to engage the general populace.

Prior to this, Chief Minister Dhami was involved in the All India Oil Sector Meet at Dehradun's ONGC Community Centre. Highlighting efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he detailed the state's strides in green energy, facilitated by hydropower initiatives and the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme, positioning Uttarakhand as a burgeoning energy hub.

Dhami further discussed the strategic role of natural resources in national progression, noting ONGC's significant contributions to energy security. He emphasized ongoing developments in oil and natural gas sectors, including the expansion of gas pipelines and bio-CNG plants, aligning with India's self-reliance goal set for 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)