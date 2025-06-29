Empowering Abilities: Kathua's Initiative Transforms Lives

The District Social Welfare Department in Kathua partnered with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) to organize a significant Prosthetic Aids Distribution Programme at the Day Care Centre. The event witnessed MLA Dr. Bharat Bhushan handing out essential assistive devices, including scooters and wheelchairs, to the specially abled attendees.

Dr. Bharat Bhushan lauded the initiative, revealing that nearly 28 scooters, walking sticks for blind children, and hearing aids have been distributed. Emphasizing the societal role of disabled individuals, he called for equal resource distribution and highlighted plans to introduce electronic scooters to alleviate fuel costs.

Recipients like Rita Kumari and Chanchala Devi shared their enthusiasm, noting how the scooters would simplify commuting and enhance their independence. The distribution aimed to empower disabled individuals, ensuring they lead dignified, mobile, and self-reliant lives. The program underscores a dedication to inclusive growth and societal empowerment. (ANI)