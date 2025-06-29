Cloudburst Triggers Chaos in Uttarakhand: Dozens Missing, Yatra Suspended

A cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, has left nine workers missing after causing severe damage to an under-construction hotel. The Silai Band site on the Barkot-Yamunotri Marg was heavily affected, with 89 workers reported missing following the incident.

According to Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya, the Yamunotri Marg also suffered damage due to the heavy rainfall and debris. In response, the Uttarkashi administration, alongside the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), has launched rescue operations aimed at locating the missing individuals.

Vinod Kumar Suman, the Secretary of Disaster Management for Uttarakhand, confirmed ongoing monitoring by the government. Amid the crisis, the Char Dham Yatra was suspended for 24 hours with officials halting pilgrims at key locations to ensure safety. Continuous rain has disrupted travel on National Highways, prompting appeals from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the public to avoid unnecessary journeys.

(With inputs from agencies.)