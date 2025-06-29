Left Menu

NCW Takes Action: Uncovering Suppressed Crimes Against Women

NCW member Archana Majumdar emphasized the commission's commitment to supporting women in distress. Visiting Kolkata to probe an alleged gangrape at South Calcutta Law College, she noted prompt police action and highlighted the broader issue of suppressed crimes against women, advocating for timely justice.

Updated: 29-06-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 11:01 IST
NCW member Archana Majumdar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Archana Majumdar, a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), reaffirmed the commission's commitment to safeguarding and supporting women in crisis. She stressed the NCW's pivotal role in ensuring women's safety, especially in instances where crimes are being concealed.

Majumdar traveled to Kolkata to investigate the alleged gangrape at South Calcutta Law College. During her visit, she conferred with the officer-in-charge about the case's developments. An NCW team aims to visit the victim's home to comprehend the family's situation and evaluate the police's response.

The NCW member noted quick police response, with medical reports and FIRs submitted within a day, demonstrating no political interference. Majumdar stated that the team would visit the girl's home in Champahati to discuss safety measures and police actions with her family. She highlighted the urgency in addressing widespread crimes against women.

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

