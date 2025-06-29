NCW Takes Action: Uncovering Suppressed Crimes Against Women

On Sunday, Archana Majumdar, a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), reaffirmed the commission's commitment to safeguarding and supporting women in crisis. She stressed the NCW's pivotal role in ensuring women's safety, especially in instances where crimes are being concealed.

Majumdar traveled to Kolkata to investigate the alleged gangrape at South Calcutta Law College. During her visit, she conferred with the officer-in-charge about the case's developments. An NCW team aims to visit the victim's home to comprehend the family's situation and evaluate the police's response.

The NCW member noted quick police response, with medical reports and FIRs submitted within a day, demonstrating no political interference. Majumdar stated that the team would visit the girl's home in Champahati to discuss safety measures and police actions with her family. She highlighted the urgency in addressing widespread crimes against women.