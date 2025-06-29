Delhi Braces for Week of Rain as Monsoon Looms

Several areas across the national capital experienced light rainfall on Sunday, marking the onset of a long wet spell predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast warns of generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds set to persist over the next five days across Delhi-NCR.

The IMD's forecast suggests that weather conditions, including light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h, are likely to occur across multiple districts of Delhi from June 29 through July 3. The forecast covers all areas of Delhi, predicting daily instances of light rain and thunderstorms under principally cloudy skies.

Extending beyond Delhi, the NCR regions such as Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and others are set to witness moderate spells of rain. Rainfall is classified between 2.5 mm to 64.4 mm, signaling a protracted period of atmospheric instability and persistent cloud cover setting the stage for further showers.

The IMD has also shed light on its classification of rainfall intensity, defining very light rainfall as trace to 2.4 mm, light rainfall as 2.5 to 15.5 mm, and moderate rainfall ranging from 15.6 to 64.4 mm. Last Saturday saw unexpected showers in various parts of the national capital.

The rain notably dropped temperatures in many areas. Moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning, featuring gusty winds of 40-60 km/h, is forecast at select locations across Delhi and NCR—including parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain with lighter thunderstorms is expected in other areas.

The southwest monsoon is yet to fully envelop Delhi, alongside regions in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)