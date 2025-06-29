Left Menu

Political Uproar Over Delhi Slum Demolitions

AAP president Saurab Bharadwaj criticizes the BJP-led Delhi government's slum demolition policy, questioning the future of displaced residents. Bharadwaj challenges the BJP on their contradictory stance towards Purvanchalis, highlighting concerns over their voting appeal in Bihar. AAP plans a protest against these demolitions led by Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 13:47 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Saurab Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Saurab Bharadwaj, president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has demanded answers from the BJP-led Delhi government regarding the fate of thousands displaced by a recent slum demolition campaign. Tensions are rising as Bharadwaj accuses the government of forcing these individuals to return to their native states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Bharadwaj launched an attack on the BJP's administration, highlighting that approximately 10,000 slums have been razed without prior notice, leaving many homeless. He pointed out the hypocrisy in BJP's actions, noting their simultaneous plea for votes in Bihar while displacing the same electorate from the capital.

As the AAP gears up for a protest led by Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar, Bharadwaj emphasized the BJP's failure to deliver on electoral promises. He cited the demolition as a betrayal to the slum dwellers who were assured housing at the site of their current settlements during campaign promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

