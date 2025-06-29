Monsoon Strikes Early: India Braces for Heavy Rainfall Across Regions

In a surprising turn of events, the monsoon arrived in India eight days ahead of schedule, bringing much-needed rain to parched regions but also heightening flood risks. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Southwest Monsoon has swiftly spread across Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and the entire Delhi region.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area over the Northwest Bay of Bengal, adjacent to the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, continues to hover, with cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 kilometers above sea level. This system is moving gradually west-northwestwards, affecting parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand over the following days.

In light of these developments, the IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts in Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, indicating a high probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas over the next 48 hours. Yellow alerts predicting light to moderate rainfall have also been issued for Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Chamba, leading to potential disruptions in daily life due to waterlogged streets and reduced visibility.

