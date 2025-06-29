Left Menu

India's Milestone in Social Security and Cultural Heritage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's significant achievements in social security coverage, cultural heritage, and health. He celebrated the WHO's declaration of India as Trachoma-free and praised widespread participation in yoga and religious yatras. Modi also acknowledged the recognition of Eri Silk from Meghalaya and advancements in sports and fitness.

Updated: 29-06-2025 14:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his Mann Ki Baat broadcast, emphasizing India's strides in social security, as 95 crore individuals are now benefiting from various schemes compared to 25 crore in 2015, based on an International Labour Organisation report.

In health sector triumphs, Modi lauded India's Trachoma-free designation by the WHO, attributing this accomplishment to initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Jal Jeevan Mission. Additionally, he praised cultural events, such as yoga on International Yoga Day, and highlighted the importance of religious yatras, including the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Celebrating India's cultural heritage, Modi mentioned the GI Tag awarded to Meghalaya's Eri Silk, referred to as Ahimsa Silk due to its non-violent production process. The prime minister further acknowledged international ties through cultural exchanges and India's recent advancements in space exploration, marking a significant moment in the country's history.

