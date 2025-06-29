Bihar BJP Chief Demands Emergency Elections in West Bengal Amid Gangrape Allegations

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal has launched a severe critique against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following an alleged gangrape incident at South Calcutta Law College. Jaiswal accused the TMC-led government of negligence and demanded immediate elections in the state, citing increasing political tension in the aftermath.

Jaiswal, speaking to ANI, highlighted the previous RG Kar Medical College rape case, criticizing Banerjee for not learning from past incidents. He asserted that the state leader's alleged arrogance shows her disregard for both state and national interests, advocating for a change in governance to protect citizens' rights.

The South Calcutta Law College incident has spurred a major political backlash, with BJP organizing statewide protests. Following the detention and release of West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, the party ramped up its demands. A four-member committee led by BJP President JP Nadda will investigate the incident, while calls for Mamata Banerjee's resignation continue to mount.

