Trinamool Congress Challenges Modi with Ironic Letter

In an ironic turn of events, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has issued a sarcastic rejoinder to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's open letter directed at the people of West Bengal. The TMC's move elevates the ongoing narrative of the upcoming state elections.

Dubbed 'My Candid Confession to the People of Bengal,' the letter mirrors Modi's style, featuring similar design elements, even including his photograph. It boldly claims to be a letter Modi 'will never send.' This comes in response to the PM's emotive letter, which expressed his disillusionment with the current administration under Mamata Banerjee and pleaded for electoral support.

In this counter-letter, the TMC accuses Modi of failing to release central funds to West Bengal and criticizes BJP tactics, including using the Election Commission for alleged political maneuvers. The letter also charges the PM with neglecting responsibility for the contentious Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls.

