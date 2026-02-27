Trinamool Congress Applauds Court Verdict in AAP Liquor Policy Case
The Trinamool Congress hailed a Delhi court's decision discharging AAP leaders in a liquor policy case. The case, alleged to be politically motivated by the BJP, was seen as misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders. TMC leaders praised the verdict as a win for justice.
In a significant development, a Delhi court has discharged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in a case concerning the party's liquor policy. The verdict was welcomed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), who accused the BJP of weaponizing central agencies against opposition leaders.
Reacting to the court's decision, TMC MP Saket Gokhale described the case as politically motivated, aimed at defaming opposition leaders. He claimed the alleged misuse of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) by the BJP has been exposed.
TMC's Mahua Moitra also congratulated Arvind Kejriwal while criticizing BJP for its alleged tactics. The TMC has consistently accused the BJP of using central agencies to target opposition leaders, especially before elections.
