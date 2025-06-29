Left Menu

Karnataka Gears Up for Grand Cauvery Aarti Amidst Legal Scrutiny

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed the state's commitment to launching a grand Cauvery Aarti program despite legal challenges. With Rs 90 crore allocated, the event aims to showcase regional cultures and involve religious mutts and artists. A strategic committee will oversee the proceedings.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar assured that the state government will respond to the legal petition challenging the Cauvery Aarti event at the Krishna Raja Sagar dam, in strict compliance with the law.

During a May 24 press conference, Shivakumar announced a significant financial commitment of Rs 90 crore to organize the Cauvery Aarti on a large scale, ensuring its launch within the next 100 days. He emphasized the event's importance and announced plans to incorporate cultural elements from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

A special committee, led by BWSSB Chief Ram Prasath and including the Mandya District Commissioner, will coordinate the initiative, drawing on expertise from departments like Muzrai, Kannada and Culture, Irrigation, and Tourism. The venue will be finalized considering security reasons.

