Police Counseling Initiative Reunites Couples in Uttar Pradesh

The police department in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has reunited 90 married couples through counseling over six months. A follow-up program ensures long-term family well-being. The initiative addresses domestic violence, dowry issues, and extramarital affairs. Psychologists aid in solving deep-rooted problems, and police monitor progress post-resolution.
In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a police-led initiative has reunited 90 married couples through counseling within six months, preventing families from splitting apart.
Seeking to ensure the long-term well-being of these families, the police have launched a unique follow-up program, which has also benefited some police personnel.
Addressing issues like domestic violence, dowry harassment, and infidelity, police monitor families to ensure sustained peace. A structured approach involves psychologists and trained counselors to provide deep-rooted solutions.
