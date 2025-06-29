Police Counseling Initiative Reunites Couples in Uttar Pradesh

In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a police-led initiative has reunited 90 married couples through counseling within six months, preventing families from splitting apart.

Seeking to ensure the long-term well-being of these families, the police have launched a unique follow-up program, which has also benefited some police personnel.

Addressing issues like domestic violence, dowry harassment, and infidelity, police monitor families to ensure sustained peace. A structured approach involves psychologists and trained counselors to provide deep-rooted solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)