Turkey shuts livestock markets to control foot and mouth disease

Turkey said on Wednesday it will shut down all livestock marketplaces to control the spread of highly contagious foot and mouth disease. The agriculture ministry said it detected a new serotype of the disease that heightened the outbreak, due to animal movement after the Muslim religious holiday of Eid al Adha, which is typically marked by slaughtering livestock.

The decision was taken to prevent further spread as teams continue to vaccinate animals against the disease, the ministry said. It will gradually lift the restrictions once the entire livestock population is vaccinated. The ministry also said the temporary closure will not disrupt supply and demand for meat and dairy products in Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)