Kejriwal-driven AAP govt has imposed undeclared Emergency in Punjab: BJP's Tarun Chugh

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh came down heavily on the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab for "unleashing a new era of Emergency" in Punjab, in which the Opposition's voice is being "muzzled".

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 16:33 IST
BJP leader Tarun Chugh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh came down heavily on the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab for "unleashing a new era of Emergency" in Punjab, in which the Opposition's voice is being "muzzled". Reacting strongly to the detention of former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal and other senior Akali leaders in Mohali today, Chugh said in a statement that "draconian" laws were being enforced in Punjab at the behest of AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and all democratic rights of the Opposition to stage dharnas or protests were being blatantly violated by the AAP government.

Chugh alleged that even peaceful protests are not being allowed in the state, which indicates the oppressive nature of the Kejriwal-driven Punjab government. He said that AAP leaders have not only made open threats in the Vidhan Sabha in the past, but are now detaining those who protest peacefully in a democratic manner -- a dangerous sign of the party's authoritarian drift.

He further alleged that AAP leaders have started threatening Opposition leaders, including Bikram Majithia, with remarks like "Dekh Lenge", which reflects the party's growing intolerance and political vindictiveness. He alleged Kejriwal has become another version of "autocratic Indira Gandhi", having turned Punjab into a jail where all democratic rights are being denied.

Chugh said instead of acting against various mafias operating in the state, the Bhagwant Mann government is targeting the Opposition to hide its failures on all fronts. Earlier in the day, Punjab Police detained several Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supporters staging a protest against the arrest of senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

The protest took place near the Mohali court, where Majithia is scheduled to be produced following the completion of his Vigilance Bureau remand. As security was tightened around the court complex, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed that he himself was stopped and detained by police while en route to a gurdwara in Mohali. The incident prompted strong criticism from the former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

