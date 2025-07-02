Left Menu

"Festival-like atmosphere in J-K," Dy CM Surinder Chaudhary welcomes first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Banihal

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary on Wednesday welcomed the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Banihal.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:12 IST
J&K Deputy CM Surinder Chaudhary welcomes first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Banihal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary on Wednesday welcomed the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Banihal. Chaudhary said the region is witnessing a festival-like atmosphere, with people from all communities warmly welcoming pilgrims.

Expressing hope, he said, "We will pray to Lord Bhola Shankar that next time we welcome these pilgrims to the state of J&K, not to a UT..." He praised the efforts of security forces and the administration and called the Omar Abdullah-led government patriotic and committed to national unity.

"...We are here to welcome the pilgrims. The Security Forces and the Administration are fulfilling their responsibilities. Today, we can see a festival-like atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir, and this is the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. People from all communities are welcoming pilgrims here. We have heard that LG sahib has prayed for J&K to be granted statehood status...Omar Abdullah's government is a patriotic government, and we always take steps to strengthen the nation," Chaudhary said. The 38-day yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 9. The pilgrimage will follow two routes - the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district. The first batch of pilgrims will depart from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on July 2.

Security in the whole Jammu region has been massively heightened for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Over 50,000 personnel, including those from the CRPF, Army, and Police, have been deployed, along with continuous monitoring through CCTV, drones, jammers, and facial recognition technology, along the route. Proper arrangements have been made for medical teams, air ambulances, and emergency evacuation plans to ensure maximum safety during the pilgrimage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

