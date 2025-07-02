Left Menu

Sambhv Steel Tubes shares jump 19 pc in market debut trade

Shares of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd ended with a premium of 19 per cent against the issue price of Rs 82 on Wednesday.The stock made its market debut at Rs 110.10, a jump of 34.26 per cent against the issue price on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:19 IST
Sambhv Steel Tubes shares jump 19 pc in market debut trade
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd ended with a premium of 19 per cent against the issue price of Rs 82 on Wednesday.

The stock made its market debut at Rs 110.10, a jump of 34.26 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 35.23 per cent to Rs 110.89. Shares of the firm ended at Rs 97.58 each, up 19 per cent.

On the NSE, the stock listed at Rs 110, up 34.14 per cent. Shares of the firm settled at Rs 97.59 apiece, a premium of 19 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 2,875.40 crore.

The Rs 540-crore initial public offer of Sambhv Steel got subscribed 28.46 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday last week.

The price band for the initial public offer (IPO) was Rs 77-82 per share.

The IPO was a mix of fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 440 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth Rs 100 crore by promoters.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Sambhv Steel is one of the key manufacturers of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and structural tubes (hollow section) in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025