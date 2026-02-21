Tactical Dilemmas: India's Spin or Seam Strategy in Super Eights Showdown

As India gears up for the Super Eights match against South Africa, the team management faces a significant decision: whether to field an extra spinner or an additional seamer. The game will unfold on a black soil pitch at the Motera ground, which traditionally doesn't benefit spinners.

With vice-captain Axar Patel likely to return, India contemplates choosing between a third spinner in Kuldeep Yadav or the effective Arshdeep Singh, renowned for his prowess in death overs. Experienced players acknowledge the seam-friendly condition of this pitch, lacking any substantial spin.

Quinton de Kock and a former Gujarat skipper agree that seamers might have the upper hand due to the pitch's flat nature. Kuldeep's intensive pre-match training hints that Arshdeep might indeed be the preferred choice come game day.

(With inputs from agencies.)