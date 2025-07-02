MP: NSA imposed on Congress Councillor Anwar Qadri in Indore

Indore Collector invoked NSA (National Security Act) against a Congress Councillor Anwar Qadri, who is accused of having involvement in criminal conspiracy of a rape case in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, an official said on Wednesday. A bounty of Rs 10,000 is also announced on the arrest of Qadri, who is absconding and continuous efforts are made to nab him at earliest, he added. Collector Asheesh Singh issued the order of imposing NSA on Tuesday evening.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP) Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI, "A rape case was reportred under Banganga police station in the district in which Anwar Qadri is wanted, accused of having involvement in criminal conspiracy. A case was prepared by Sadar Bazaar police station against him and it was sent to the Collector for NSA. Following which, the collector confirmed the imposition of NSA against him (Qadri). Now, an arrest warrant has been released and he will be arrested under the NSA." The officer further said that continuous efforts were being made to nab the accused and soon he would be arrested.

"It was a rape case in which he (Qadri) was also made accused under the sections of involvement in criminal conspiracy. He is still on the run. Due to the criminal record of more than a dozen cases, an application was sent before the Collector for NSA action against Qadri. The collector has confirmed the NSA imposition. Now a warrant has been issued and the arrest will be made soon. A reward of Rs 10,000 was announced in his arrest and now NSA is also included," he added. Notably, two separate cases were registered at Banganga police station under sections of rape and Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act and two youths were arrested. While Councillor Anwar Qadri was also accused in the case for involvement in criminal conspiracy in the matter and since then he is on the run. (ANI)

