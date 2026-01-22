India Launches AI Training for 50,000 Doctors to Modernise Medical Care

India has taken a decisive step toward AI-enabled healthcare delivery with the launch of a nationwide online training programme on Artificial Intelligence in Medical Education, aimed at equipping doctors with future-ready digital skills.

The programme was launched today by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel, and has been developed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Building AI Readiness Across the Medical Workforce

Designed to train around 50,000 doctors, the programme provides a foundational understanding of Artificial Intelligence and its practical applications across:

Clinical practice and diagnostics

Clinical decision-making

Medical research

Medical education and training

The initiative seeks to enhance digital competencies among medical professionals, enabling them to responsibly integrate AI-based tools into everyday healthcare delivery and academic practice.

Strong Early Response from Doctors

Addressing the launch event, Smt. Anupriya Patel said the response from the medical community has been overwhelmingly positive, with over 42,000 doctors already registered.

She described the programme as timely and forward-looking, particularly in the context of India’s growing burden of non-communicable diseases and tuberculosis, where AI can support a transition from reactive care to proactive and preventive healthcare models.

“Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is no longer an option—it is a necessity,” the Minister said.

AI to Augment, Not Replace, Doctors

The Minister emphasised that AI is intended to augment the capabilities of doctors, not replace them. She highlighted AI’s potential to:

Bridge gaps arising from shortages of medical professionals

Support doctors in managing increasing patient loads

Improve efficiency, accuracy, and reach of healthcare services

She also stressed that AI adoption in healthcare must be guided by accountability, accessibility, and ethical use, ensuring that innovation strengthens healthcare delivery while safeguarding patient interests.

Advancing Digital Health Capacity

Union Health Secretary, Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, said the initiative represents a major step toward capacity building in medical education and responsible adoption of emerging technologies.

She noted that such programmes are essential for improving healthcare delivery and advancing India’s broader digital health vision, particularly as technology becomes increasingly embedded in clinical workflows.

NBEMS: Modernising Medical Education

Dr. Abhijat Sheth, President, NBEMS, said the programme reflects NBEMS’ commitment to modernising medical education and strengthening professional capacity across the country.

He thanked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for its support and expressed confidence that the initiative would empower doctors nationwide and contribute to improved health outcomes.

A Signal to Health-Tech Innovators

The launch sends a strong signal to health-tech startups, AI developers, medical device companies, and digital health platforms that India is preparing its medical workforce for large-scale, responsible AI adoption.

As India builds a digitally empowered healthcare system, initiatives like this mark a shift toward AI-assisted, data-driven, and patient-centric care—with doctors firmly at the centre of the transformation.