Maharashtra Greenlights ₹1.35 Lakh Crore Investment, Promises 1 Lakh Jobs

Maharashtra's Cabinet Sub-Committee approved investments worth ₹1,35,371.58 crore in high-tech and thrust sectors. Chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the initiatives focus on innovation, employment, and development, promising approximately 1 lakh jobs across various industries, including semiconductors, EV components, and green steel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 13:53 IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold initiative aimed at amplifying industrial growth and employment in Maharashtra, the state's Cabinet Sub-Committee on Industries, under the helm of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, sanctioned investment proposals totaling ₹1,35,371.58 crore. These projects target key sectors such as high-tech industries, anticipated to spawn around 1 lakh employment opportunities, both direct and indirect.

As presided over by CM Fadnavis, the 12th assemblage of the Cabinet Sub-Committee witnessed the approval of 17 out of 19 large-scale projects. These investments are slated to catalyze technological innovation and research, thereby reinforcing Maharashtra's industrial landscape. Notable participants included Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Industries Minister Uday Samant, alongside other senior officials.

The sanctioned projects span a spectrum of sectors, including semiconductors, electric vehicle components, and green steel. Accompanying these approvals are significant incentives such as capital subsidies, EPF contribution rebates, and industrial promotion assistance. Additionally, Reliance Industries' land acquisition in Palghar was cleared for a prospective project, further adding momentum to this development endeavor.

