IFL Enterprises Ventures into Green Energy and Organic Waste Management

IFL Enterprises, an agri commodity trader, announced on Thursday its plans to branch out into two high-growth verticals: green energy projects and organic waste management. This expansion is part of the company's broader diversification strategy.

The Ahmedabad-based firm's board is set to convene on July 17, 2025, for a discussion on the feasibility and potential of venturing into organic waste management and green energy power plant contracting, according to a company statement.

IFL aims to seize opportunities in India's green economy by offering services in renewable energy contracting, which includes solar and wind power plant design, construction, and operations. Additionally, the company plans to focus on recycling and waste-to-energy solutions that can convert organic waste into clean power and reusable materials.