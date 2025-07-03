Left Menu

IFL Enterprises Ventures into Green Energy and Organic Waste Management

Agri commodity trader IFL Enterprises is expanding into green energy projects and organic waste management as part of its diversification strategy. The company aims to explore renewable energy and waste-to-energy solutions, tapping into India's emerging green economy and offering eco-friendly infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 17:06 IST
IFL Enterprises Ventures into Green Energy and Organic Waste Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IFL Enterprises, an agri commodity trader, announced on Thursday its plans to branch out into two high-growth verticals: green energy projects and organic waste management. This expansion is part of the company's broader diversification strategy.

The Ahmedabad-based firm's board is set to convene on July 17, 2025, for a discussion on the feasibility and potential of venturing into organic waste management and green energy power plant contracting, according to a company statement.

IFL aims to seize opportunities in India's green economy by offering services in renewable energy contracting, which includes solar and wind power plant design, construction, and operations. Additionally, the company plans to focus on recycling and waste-to-energy solutions that can convert organic waste into clean power and reusable materials.

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025