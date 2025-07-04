Left Menu

Trump on Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire deal: will know in 24 hours

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-07-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 10:05 IST
Trump on Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire deal: will know in 24 hours
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday it would probably be known in 24 hours how Palestinian militant group Hamas would respond to a proposal for a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza.

