Left Menu

Promises and Pledges: The Uncertain Future of Gaza

President Donald Trump discussed rebuilding Gaza with a $7 billion pledge from international partners. The initiative promises a peaceful Middle East, but locals like Faraj Abu Anze express skepticism amid ongoing displacement and destruction. Despite pledges, a lack of timeline and major obstacles hinder reconstruction efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 21-02-2026 00:11 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 00:11 IST
Promises and Pledges: The Uncertain Future of Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump addressed the Board of Peace in Washington, unveiling billions promised for Gaza's rebuild amidst visions of a harmonious Middle East. However, in Gaza, optimism is scarce, with residents like Faraj Abu Anze skeptical, living amid enduring displacement and devastation.

Trump announced a $7 billion pledge from international partners to resurrect Gaza. Yet, without a timeline, reconstruction remains stagnant. Israel conditions its rebuilding on Hamas disarmament, a contentious point of the October ceasefire. The United Nations and the World Bank estimate the cost at $70 billion, far exceeding the pledged amount.

Locals like Ahmad Abu Selme and Ruwayda Dheir see little hope, doubting promised funds will reach them. As Rafah on Gaza's Egyptian border waits for reconstruction to begin, trust dwindles, leaving crucial questions about Gaza's future unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026