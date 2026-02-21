Promises and Pledges: The Uncertain Future of Gaza

President Donald Trump addressed the Board of Peace in Washington, unveiling billions promised for Gaza's rebuild amidst visions of a harmonious Middle East. However, in Gaza, optimism is scarce, with residents like Faraj Abu Anze skeptical, living amid enduring displacement and devastation.

Trump announced a $7 billion pledge from international partners to resurrect Gaza. Yet, without a timeline, reconstruction remains stagnant. Israel conditions its rebuilding on Hamas disarmament, a contentious point of the October ceasefire. The United Nations and the World Bank estimate the cost at $70 billion, far exceeding the pledged amount.

Locals like Ahmad Abu Selme and Ruwayda Dheir see little hope, doubting promised funds will reach them. As Rafah on Gaza's Egyptian border waits for reconstruction to begin, trust dwindles, leaving crucial questions about Gaza's future unanswered.

